Is there a better way to start of a weekend than with free stuff? 7-Eleven doesn't seem to think so.

Starting Saturday, March 4, customers at 7-Eleven can grab a free medium Slurpee or Big Gulp.

Customers will need to use the coupon from the 7-Eleven website.

In order to qualify for the coupon, customers must provide their phone number, The store will then text them the offer.

Once the necessary information is provided, customers will need to choose between a free Big Gulp and a free medium Slurpee.

You will be required to sign up for text alerts, but may unsubscribe from those alerts at any time.

The coupon will be valid between March 4 and March 8.

