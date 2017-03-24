Girl receives American Girl doll with matching prosthetics

(Photo: Shriner's Hospital)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Salem girl received a very special gift.

Two-year-old Violet was born with Fibular Hemimelia, which means she is missing the fibula in both of her legs. She is a patient at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Portland.

Doctors had to amputate Violet’s legs and give her prosthetics.

The hospital wanted to do something special for Violet, so on Thursday they gave her an American Girl doll that has two prosthetic legs just like her.

“She was like, ‘They’ve got legs like me,’” said prosthetics technician Jennifer Howard. “She stood it up and the family was very excited.”

Doctors said they were happy to make it happen. Shriner’s Hospital and the Al Kader Shrine Club raised money to buy the custom doll. The prosthetics were made at the hospital in Portland.

Violet named the doll “Baby.”

© 2017 KGW-TV