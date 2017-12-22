Free ice skating offered at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Generic ice skating (Photo: Pilin_Petunyia/Thinkstock)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Looking to dust off your skates this winter? Here’s your chance.

Free ice skating will be offered at Veterans Memorial Coliseum during the first ever “Family Fun Nights.”

The events, put on by the City of Portland, Rip City Management and the Portland Winterhawks, will take place on Dec. 29 and 30. Doors will be open at 5 p.m. both nights with skating open from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

“These will be the kind of family-oriented, fun-filled evenings that help make the holidays even more enjoyable,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a news release.

In addition to skating, jumbo screens inside the arena will show movies and a Winterhawks game. Visitors who show up Friday will be able to watch Frozen at 5:30 p.m. and The Mighty Ducks at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday night, the Winterhawks’ matchup against the Seattle Thunderbirds will be broadcast throughout the coliseum.

For more information on the Family Fun Nights, click here

© 2017 KGW-TV