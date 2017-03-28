Last call for Portland Dining Month at Verdigris

Verdigris restaurant (Photo: Verdigris)

Last call for Portland Dining Month!

With three days left in the very popular Portland Dining Month, Verdigris, in Northeast Portland (1315 NE Fremont St) is offering the whole menu to choose from for 3 courses!

Verdigris’ co-owner and Chef Johnny Nunn met up with KGW’s Brian McFayden at The French inspired restaurant to chat with him about their involvement in Portland Dining Month, daily brunch menu, and their “Summer Supper Special”. This is an opportunity for the guest get to build their own 3-course menu!

Not many people know that Verdigris offers a daily brunch (Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.) Enjoy small plates like banana brioche bread pudding with house bacon. Or you can choose from Verdigris’ lengthy list of large plates like house brioche french toast (sweet potato-maple compote, hazelnuts, and chantilly) for $13 and the shellfish paella (mussels, clams, shrimp, roasted red peppers, grilled bread, and parsley) for only $15!

Verdigris is open for dinner Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until close.

