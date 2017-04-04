Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

Need a sweet treat for your Tuesday?
It's Free Cone Day at all participating Ben & Jerry's locations.
The treats start at noon and go until 8 p.m.
There are five locations in Portland participating in the promotion:
Hawthorne -- 1428 SE 36th Avenue
Pearl District -- 301 NW 10th Avenue
Yamhill -- 524 SW Yamhill
Uptown Center -- 39 NW 23rd Place
Portland State University -- 510 SW Mill St
For the closest location near you, click here.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs