KGW
Close

Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

KGW 2:29 PM. PDT April 04, 2017

Need a sweet treat for your Tuesday?

It's Free Cone Day at all participating Ben & Jerry's locations.

The treats start at noon and go until 8 p.m. 

There are five locations in Portland participating in the promotion:

Hawthorne -- 1428 SE 36th Avenue

Pearl District -- 301 NW 10th Avenue

Yamhill -- 524 SW Yamhill

Uptown Center -- 39 NW 23rd Place

Portland State University -- 510 SW Mill St

For the closest location near you, click here

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories