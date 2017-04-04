Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

An employee of Ben & Jerry's scoops ice cream into a cone outside Union Station in Washington on June 18, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2013 AFP)

Need a sweet treat for your Tuesday?

It's Free Cone Day at all participating Ben & Jerry's locations.

The treats start at noon and go until 8 p.m.

There are five locations in Portland participating in the promotion:

Hawthorne -- 1428 SE 36th Avenue

Pearl District -- 301 NW 10th Avenue

Yamhill -- 524 SW Yamhill

Uptown Center -- 39 NW 23rd Place

Portland State University -- 510 SW Mill St

