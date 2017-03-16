Blue Star Donuts founders open new Heart Pizza parlor

Heart co-owner Matt Lynch with KGW's Brian McFayden (Photo: Heart Pizza)

The founders of Blue Star Donuts have opened up a pizza joint!

Thursday marked the grand opening of Heart Pizza’s second location in the South Waterfront. Their first location opened up about a month ago on Southwest 13th Avenue in downtown Portland.

KGW’s Brian McFayden visited the South Waterfront location to not only tour the new parlor, but to chat with co-owner Matt Lynch about the concept behind Heart Pizza and how they stand out from all the other pizza spots in town.

Lynch, calls their pies “pizza with a purpose," because for every pizza sold, a dollar will be given to a rotating local charity. With pies like the “St. John” (panna, roasted bone marrow, parmesan, horse radish, shallots) and the “Bacon” (panna, caramelized onion, roasted grapes, saba, chevre), the menu will most definitely stand out. Oh and it’s affordable too, with the most expensive pie costing you only 13 bucks.

Heart Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at its two locations: 417 SW 13th Ave and 672 SW Gaines Street.

