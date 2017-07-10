Free Slurpees on July 11 for 7-Eleven's 90th birthday

7-Eleven is slurping up 90 years on July 11, and they’re celebrating in a sweet way.

On Tuesday, all participating stores will give away free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It kicks off Slurpee Week, where Slurpee lovers who buy seven Slurpee drinks between July 12-18 and scan the 7-Eleven app can win 11 Slurpee drinks for free.

Laura Gordon, vice president of marketing and brand innovation at 7-Eleven, said adding Slurpee Week was a way to say thank you to customers.

“Ninety years is a big birthday and our customers are the ones who got us here,” Gordon said.

Participating stores will carry Slurpee Chrome Dome Lids and Cups, to get fans to snap selfies on 7/11. People can post their #Slurpfies and tag @7Eleven on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and follow ‘REALLYSLURPEE on Snapchat.

