Easter brunch at Headwaters at the Heathman

Food at Headwaters at the Heathman (Photo: Headwaters at the Heathman)

Newly opened Headwaters at the Heathman will have their very first Easter brunch!

With plenty of Easter brunch options this Sunday, Headwaters has one that will be difficult to pass up. That is, if you can get a reservation.

Brian McFayden went to Headwaters on Wednesday to meet up with James Beard award-winning Chef Vitaly Paley to discuss their two Easter brunch dining options and to bake a Georgian cheese flat bread.

Headwaters’ first brunch option is from their a la carte menu and the second being the Easter buffet on the upstairs level. The buffet will feature an omelette station, carving stations that include roast prime rib, leg of lamb and a spiced house cured ham, plus a dessert bar filled with petit cookies, honey cake squares, chocolate cupcakes, petit fours and chocolate tarts.

Headwaters at the Heathman is located at 1001 SW Broadway in Portland. Easter brunch seating begins at 10:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

© 2017 KGW-TV