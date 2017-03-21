Dog from Canby changes Arkansas boy's life

Carter and Rowdy (photo by KTHV)

CANBY, Ore. -- Rowdy, a 14-year-old black lab from Canby, helped change the life of an 8-year-old boy from Arkansas.

Rowdy has Vitiligo, an auto-immune disease that causes skin to lose its pigmentation. Carter Blanchard, who lives in Searcy, Arkansas, has the same condition. Stephanie Adcock, Carter's mother, said there is no treatment or cure for the disorder.

Adcock said Carter's appearance first started to change when he was in kindergarten. Classmates noticed, he became self-conscious and started to struggle with his self worth.

"He would go from room to room in my home looking at every mirror. I remember the day I picked him up from school when he said, 'Mom, I hate my face,'" Adcock wrote in a letter she sent to Ellen DeGeneres. "As his mother, it broke my heart that I could not change this situation for him."

Earlier this year, Carter's mother saw pictures online of Rowdy, who developed Vitiligo in 2014. She reached out to Rowdy's owners, who then included Carter in a video about Rowdy that went viral last fall.

When Carter first saw the video, he was consumed with happiness. "He broke out in the BIGGEST smile. 'Me and Rowdy are famous!' " Adcock said.

The experience started to change Carter's frame of mind and he started to look at his condition differently.

"For the first time in 2 years, Carter was PROUD of himself and his Vitiligo," Adcock said in the letter. "He even said, 'Mom, your skin is boring because you don't have Vitiligo.' Rowdy changed my son's childhood. He changed our home and our lives."

During the past year, Carter spent hours looking at photos of Rowdy and video chatting with his new friend, according to Jamal Goss of KTHV in Arkansas.

With Rowdy's health declining rapidly, his owners decided they wanted Rowdy and Carter to meet face-to-face. Niki Umbenhower, one of Rowdy's owners, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the funds to fly Carter and his mom out to Canby to allow the boy and dog to meet in person. They also wanted to fly out Ava, a 10-year-old girl from Canada who also has Vitiligo, and her mom to meet Rowdy.

Last week, an anonymous donor from Salem donated $5,000, making it possible for Carter and his mom to make the trip to Canby to meet Rowdy. Ava and her mom were unable to make the trip, but Umbenhower said she still hopes to fly them out to meet Rowdy.

Carter and his mom flew to Canby on Saturday. Carter and Rowdy met for the first time the next day. Umbenhower said the first meeting between Carter and Rowdy was "gentle" and "meaningful." Carter and Adcock will leave Thursday to return to Arkansas.

"The meeting was (and has been) one of the most gratifying, rewarding things I've personally ever experienced," Umbenhower said.

On Sunday, the morning after Carter and Adcock arrived, Rowdy had a seizure. He needs additional medical tests and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Rowdy's medical expenses.

