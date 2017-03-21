Do those cows turn black and white when they're older?

KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill knows A LOT about weather, but not much about cows. During the sunrise newscast, he asked his co-anchors if the brown calves in Drew Carney's live shot will turn black and white when they're older...

KGW 9:19 AM. PDT March 21, 2017

