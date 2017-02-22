Date set for Portland's 2017 World Naked Bike Ride

2016 Portland World Naked Bike Ride (Photo: Nate Hanson)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The 2017 date of the World Naked Bike Ride in Portland has been set.

This year's ride will be on Saturday, June 24, according to the organization's website.

More than 8,700 people participated in last year's ride, which began a Mt. Scott Park in Southeast Portland.

Photos: 2016 Portland's World Naked Bike Ride

The riders' route is not announced in advance; however, the starting point will be announced before the ride.

The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence.

(© 2017 KGW)