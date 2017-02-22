KGW
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Date set for Portland's 2017 World Naked Bike Ride

Nate Hanson , KGW 10:28 PM. PST February 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The 2017 date of the World Naked Bike Ride in Portland has been set.

This year's ride will be on Saturday, June 24, according to the organization's website.

More than 8,700 people participated in last year's ride, which began a Mt. Scott Park in Southeast Portland.

Photos: 2016 Portland's World Naked Bike Ride

The riders' route is not announced in advance; however, the starting point will be announced before the ride.

The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Thousands participate in World Naked Bike Ride in SE Portland

KGW

Photos: 2016 Portland World Naked Bike Ride (Warning: Nudity)

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories