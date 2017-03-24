'Crawl for Water' raises money for clean water solutions

Portland Roasting Coffee and Portland Global Initiatives hosted a good ole fashioned pub crawl on Friday night all for an amazing cause!

“Crawl for Water 2017” began at Cooper's Hall (404 SE 6th Ave.) at 5 p.m. and finished up at Base Camp Brewing Company (930 SE Oak St.) at 8 p.m. The goal of the event, in collaboration with Cyril’s at Clay Pigeon (815 SE Oak St.), is to increase local awareness about global water issues and lead the way in developing sustainable solutions.



$20 to attend the crawl and food, drinks and prizes were aplenty! Brian McFayden went to the start of the crawl to meet with Nathaniel May, Director of Coffee for Portland Roasting Coffee, to discuss the event’s goal at raising $10,000 and their ultimate goal of raising more than $87,000 for this 3-year project.

All proceeds from this year’s Crawl for Water will go toward the development of waste water collection facilities for every coffee farm within the entire region of Caldas, Colombia. This is all in effort to increase the availability of sustainably grown coffee in Colombia. For more information on this event or how you can donate, go to crawlforwater.dojiggy.com.

