KELSO, Wash. -- Do not call the fire department because you want your swimming pool filled up, at least that's the message from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

"We've received lots of calls in the past week about filling swimming pools." the department posted on its Facebook page. "There are several reasons why the fire department cannot fill pools."

First of all, the post notes: "It would take a unit out of service, leaving our citizens vulnerable if there was a fire."

The practice would add a lot of wear and tear to fire vehicles and equipment, and the department cannot give away water from public systems. Also, you don't want that water in your pool.

"We get our water from public systems, but then it goes in our tanks...and those don't get cleaned...ever. The water is not potable or suitable for swimming."

The fire department recommends finding a private contractor to fill your pool if you can't do it yourself.

"While we can't recommend anyone ourselves," the post concludes, "feel free to comment your recommendation on this post as a resource to other people who are looking to take advantage of the warm weather!"

