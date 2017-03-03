KGW
Watch: Beaverton man sinks half-court shot, wins minivan

KGW 10:09 AM. PST March 03, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Beaverton man won a Toyota minivan when he sank a half-court shot at Thursday's night's Trail Blazers game against the Thunder.

Peter Crum made the magic happen between the third and fourth quarters.

“I’ll tell you what, I knew it was tracking, I just hoped it had the distance,” Crum told Cox News Service.

He said he registered online for the contest and luckily, was picked.

