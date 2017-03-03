PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Beaverton man won a Toyota minivan when he sank a half-court shot at Thursday's night's Trail Blazers game against the Thunder.

Peter Crum made the magic happen between the third and fourth quarters.

“I’ll tell you what, I knew it was tracking, I just hoped it had the distance,” Crum told Cox News Service.

He said he registered online for the contest and luckily, was picked.

Taj Gibson wasn't the only one draining long distance shots! Watch as Trail Blazers fan Peter Crum drains the half court shot! 😲🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/IAnNCPOCQI — NBA UK (@NBAUK) March 3, 2017

Peter from Beaverton has range -- and a new @Toyota! pic.twitter.com/maj8DvTSeT — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 3, 2017

