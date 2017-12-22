Andie collects 8,000 socks for kids

Update on Dec. 20:

Andie says she surpassed her goal of collecting 5,000 socks and ended up with 8,000 socks to donate to children's hospitals throughout the area!

Socks collected by Andie Proskus (Photo: Andie Proskus)

Original story from Nov. 9:

For the fourth year in a row, Andie Proskus is holding a sock drive to bring smiles to thousands of kids.

Her goal is to collect 5,000 pairs of socks by December, and then she'll deliver them to kids at local hospitals.

If you'd like to donate, there's a drop box on the porch at 15160 SW Davis Rd. in Beaverton.

You can also contact Andie on her Facebook page, Smiles From Andie.

