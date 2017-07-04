Five ways to keep your pets happy on July 4

(Photo: OpenRangeStock)

You may think fireworks are pretty, but your pup probably hates them.

This time of year puts pets at risk for a lot of problems -- from loud fireworks to dangerous leftovers, your furry friends might not be as happy as you are.

Here are five tips to keep your pets happy during the summer holidays, according to the experts at Ask.Vet.

1. Expect an escape attempt

Loud noises like fireworks can be frightening to pets, who may take off running to seek shelter. In fact, July 4 is one of the top days in terms of runaway pets. Make sure you secure your fence and gates and seek out any potential escape holes. If you can, keep your pets indoors.

2. Keep tabs on the trash

Don't let your pup go sniffing through the garbage, especially if you've had barbecue. Pets could choke on leftover bones and corn cobs you may have thrown out. If food gets caught in your pet's GI tract, it could lead to pancreatis.

3. Consider sedatives

Ask.Vet says it's OK to give your pet a sedative if it suffers from anxiety. You can get sedatives from your vet, ot try anxiety-reducing medications such as Trazodone, Alprazolam and Sileo.

4. Beware of things that bite

If you're taking your furry friend camping or plan on spending plenty of time outdoors, be sure to get tick and flea medication, which you can pick up from any pet store.

5. Water leads to wagging tails

Your pup will be much happier if they have plenty of water. Don't forget to keep your pet hydrated. Keep plenty of cool water accessible to your pet and try to avoid hot pavement. If it's hot to the touch, it's too hot for your pet's paws.

