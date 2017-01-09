KGW
Close

Watch: Deer stuck on patch of ice in CT; rescue underway

KGW.com Live Feed

KGW 9:18 AM. PST January 09, 2017

A Deer is stuck on a patch of ice in Simsbury, Ct. A rescue is underway


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories