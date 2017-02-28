Tips From a Pro - with KGW photographer Rod Stevens

KGW Assistant Chief Photographer Rod Stevens. (Photo: KGW)

Capturing everyday moments on camera can be surprisingly challenging at times, whether you are simply snapping photos on your iPhone or utilizing a camera with all the added equipment. But there are ways to improve your photography skills, using creative techniques and tips from the experts.

KGW Assistant Chief Photographer Rod Stevens shares advice in this bi-monthly blog, "Tips From a Pro."

1. How to best use your iPhone as a video camera:

2. How to light your subjects or your shot:

3. How to use HDR mode:

4. How to get better audio for your iPhone videos:

5. Improving video and sound for video chats:

6. Choosing the right camera to take on vacation:

7. Using perspective to improve shot composition:

8. How to make a great timelapse video:

Bio: Who is Rod Stevens?

Rod Stevens has has been a newspaper and television photojournalist since 1979. Rod has won many honors, including three Emmys and an Edward R Murrow award. He has covered stories locally, nationally and internationally. During his career, he has covering several Olympic Games, the Iraq war, the Indonesian Tsunami, and Keiko: "Free Willy's" return home to Iceland. As a hobby, Rod has been taking photographs since he was four years old and still loves it!

Do you have any specific photography questions you'd like to ask Rod Stevens? Send an email to him at rstevens@kgw.com and he will respond. We will also add it to our a Q&A section here:

Question: It is possible to bring audio into the newer go pro cameras?

Rod's answer: Yes. You need an adapter that you can order from go pro or you can get one at a store like Guitar Center.

Question: Is there any way to change the exposure time on an iPhone camera?

Rod's answer: The iPhone's camera is designed for the masses, so it's pretty much a point-and-shoot camera. The exposure settings are locked into full auto but you can change those by tapping different areas on the screen to take it an exposure reading in that spot. As far as changing the shutter speed or exposure time, you could use a third-party app to do that. You can also try to use the HDR feature on the phone and it will simulate a slow shutter speed by taking three photos and blending them together.

