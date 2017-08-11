Tigard veteran receives new smart home from Gary Sinise nonprofit

Wade Mitcheltree hangs the American flag in front of his new home (Photo: Art Edwards)

TIGARD, Ore. -- A dream has come true for an army veteran and his family.

U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Wade Mitcheltree (Ret.) and his family moved into a new home. And it's not just any home. It's a smart home.

Mitcheltree was seriously injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan in 2012. He’s a triple amputee.

Wade Mitcheltree (Photo: Art Edwards)

The home was built for the Mitcheltrees by Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program.

“It’s a little overwhelming when you get accepted into the R.I.S.E. program," said Mitcheltree.

The house is adapted to fit Mitcheltree to make it easier for him to perform every day tasks. An iPad is programmed to run the lights, heating, cooling and security system.

The Gary Sinise Foundation has built more than 60 similar homes across the country. They plan to build eight to 10 each year. You can go here to learn more about the R.I.S.E. program.

© 2017 KGW-TV