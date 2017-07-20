The KGW School Supply Drive July 24 - August 23

KGW, in partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union, Great Clips, and Safeway are proud to announce the 10th annual KGW School Supply Drive! The KGW School Supply Drive runs July 24 through August 23. The goal of the drive is to collect enough school supplies and cash to send 8,000 students back to school with the supplies needed to succeed. In Oregon nearly half of all children live in low-income families and cannot afford even the most basic school supplies.

Here are ways you can help with the drive:

Donate cash or school supplies at any OnPoint Community Credit Union.

Donate at a Greater Portland area Great Clips salon and Great Clips will add a haircut for a child in need to your donation, up to 1000 haircuts.

Between August 14 and August 23, make a cash donation at the register at local Safeway stores

Donate funds online at KGW.com/school.

A $25 donation allows Schoolhouse Supplies, KGW’s nonprofit partner, to provide one child with the school supplies needed for an entire year. Donations remain in the district in which they are made.

For more, visit KGW.com/school

Thank you for your donations!

