The 2017 KGW Great Food Drive is underway!

PORTLAND, OR — The fourteenth annual KGW Great Food Drive is underway for the month of March. The KGW Great Food Drive is a major public service campaign that addresses hunger issues in communities throughout Oregon and southwest Washington. The goal is to collect enough food and cash to provide more than 800,000 pounds of food for local area residents.

Throughout the month, KGW, Tillamook, Rivermark Community Credit Union, and local Toyota Dealers will strive to help supply Oregon Food Bank Network with essential food to be distributed to its network of 21 regional food banks and more than 970 hunger-relief agencies across Oregon and Clark County, Washington. Donations can be made in several ways:

Purchase Tillamook dairy products. Tillamook will donate a portion of proceeds from any Tillamook dairy product purchased during the month of March in Oregon and Clark County, Washington.



Donate 10 or more cans of food at any participating local Toyota dealership and receive $10 off a parts or service visit.



Make a cash or food donation at any participating Rivermark Community Credit Union.



Make a cash donation at participating Safeway stores.



Donate funds online. Visit www.kgw.com/food for complete details.

