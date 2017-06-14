Ridgefield teen builds kiosk for neighborhood dog park

Matthew Murphy's kiosk at Ridgefield dog park (Photo: Brian Brennan)

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. -- Many teenagers plan of taking it easy for their summer vacation, but one 17-year-old in Ridgefield started his by making a difference.

We caught up with Matthew Murphy as he worked all day to build a kiosk for his neighborhood dog park.

“I still can’t believe I’m halfway done with my Eagle Scout project,” said Murphy.

He chose the kiosk for his Eagle Scout project, because it would be good for his community. He also thought it would be pretty easy.

“It was actually the opposite. There was so much formal stuff you have to do,” said Murphy.

He actually started the project almost a year ago. He had to learn a lot about zoning laws and city planning. He also conducted a presentation for the city and raised $600 for the project.

“He did a fantastic job putting the plans together,” said Public Works Director Bryan Kast. “We were able to view it and make meaningful comments so the kiosk would be safe and last as long as it should.”

The city initially planned to build the kiosk. But Matthew stepped up with his idea and the city couldn't say no. The kiosk will post park rules as well as have a tack board so visitors can post community-related news.

Matthew’s father is very proud.

“Just for a 16-year-old kid to call the city of Ridgefield and ask for the public works director and have a conversation,” said Brian Murphy. “That is not the easiest thing to do.”

Matthew says he’s happy to make a positive mark on his neighborhood before he leaves for college.

“I am pretty excited to be able to say, 'Yeah I did that.”

