Newborns Romeo and Juliet star in magical photoshoot

In a happy twist of fate, Romeo Hernandez (left) and Juliet Shifflet were born 18 hours apart in the same hospital. (Cassie Clayshulte Photography)

Once upon a time in a land far, far away, Romeo and Juliet came into the world and the people gathered to celebrate.

Just kidding. It was actually two weeks ago in South Carolina but the part about the celebration is true. And someday, Romeo and Juliet will hear the story of the amazing coincidence that put them in the headlines as newborns.

Romeo Archangel Hernandez was born on March 19 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, South Carolina.

Eighteen hours later, Juliet Evangeline Shifflett made her grand entrance in the room next door.





Their parents had never met and the names they chose were simply a happy twist of fate.

In fact, no one even noticed until newborn photographer Cassie Clayshulte spotted the names on a list.

After getting permission from the parents, Clayshulte took photos of the babies together and shared them on her Facebook page.

By the time the couples left the hospital with their babies, they had become fast friends. They contacted Clayshulte and asked if she could do another photoshoot -- this time with a Shakespeare-theme.

The photographer had already been thinking along the same lines and was thrilled when the parents reached out.

Clayshulte whipped up some outfits and props and what followed was magical.





“Romeo and Juliet were content through their shoot! They were so happy and comfy snuggling each other!” Clayshulte told the Huffington Post.

She said the parents are thrilled with the photos that have now gone viral.

“And yes, we know how the story ends, and we don’t care because guess what, this isn’t the 1300s,” Clayshulte said.

And this time, their parents are friends so we're betting on a fairy tale ending! Or at least a good story to pass along through the generations.

Photos courtesy: Cassie Clayshulte Photography

