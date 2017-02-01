KGW viewer birthdays: 2-1-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW Evening forecast 1-31-17
-
City says it has a 'creative' plan for snow
-
Multnomah County investigating ICE reports
-
Protests at Portland International Airport
-
Protest at PDX over immigrant ban
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Eastern Oregon buried in deep snow
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Federal lawsuit alleges insulin price gouging
-
Shootings at cars in Salem, Polk County
More Stories
-
Freezing rain on top of snow FridayJan 30, 2017, 7:48 a.m.
-
Oregon's Democratic senators stand ready to block…Jan 31, 2017, 6:04 p.m.
-
Nation's bacon reserves hit 50-year lowFeb. 1, 2017, 5:59 a.m.