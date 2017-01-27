KGW & Providence Heart Month

Providence Heart Center Mission

People are all so wonderfully different. Small and tall. Funny, serious, studious, frivolous, laid-back, hard-driving, and on and on in an amazing diversity of interests, experiences, passions, and approaches to life. And within each and every one of them is this remarkable engine, this beating heart, that keeps them going and growing.

At Providence Foundation, everything we do, we do to ensure the health of the marvelous machine and the health of the person it powers. Our job is nothing less than guiding people through life-changing moments that are also, in a very important way, sacred. That understanding is at the core of everything we do – from the way we answer the phone to the way we design our facilities to the way we relentlessly pursue the science and technique of our treatment.

This is not just a job, not for any one of us. This is a promise we make to the people who need us: you can put your heart and your health in our hands and, together, we will move heaven and earth for you.

That’s who we are.

An Unstoppable Spirit

Jenny Read-Emslie was no stranger to heart issues. But while seven months pregnant, she went into cardiac arrest. Thanks to her indomitable spirit and care from Providence Heart, today Jenny has a powerful story to tell.

Born with a heart defect, Jenny had open-heart surgery as a toddler. After her first pregnancy, she received a pacemaker to correct irregular heart rhythms. Then one day in church, seven months pregnant with her second child, Jenny went into cardiac arrest. “I was really blessed,” she recounts. “There was a nurse and doctor there who used a defibrillator and did CPR until medics arrived. Then they took me to St. Vincent’s and I began my relationship with Providence Heart.”

Jenny’s doctors implanted an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) to restart her heart if it stopped again. They also closely monitored her until she delivered a healthy baby boy. But Jenny’s care didn’t stop there. “I wanted another baby,” she says. “They asked me, ‘Are you sure?’ I mean, I’d had a cardiac arrest. But with their support, I forged ahead.”

Jenny’s youngest is now nine. “Everyone at Providence Heart is very attentive,” she says. “They treat me like I’m a person and not just a condition. Having them care for me lets me live my life.”





Embracing a Healthy Heart Community

Charlie Harper never smoked, ate a good diet and always exercised. But on December 15, 2014, Charlie was working out at the gym when he went into cardiac arrest. “I don’t remember anything until the ER when I heard, 'Mr. Harper, you’ve had a heart attack.’”

Repairing Charlie’s heart required triple bypass surgery. Then his real work began. “It’s easy to get discouraged after a heart attack,” Charlie says. “But the people at Providence Heart helped me when I wasn’t sure I could help myself. When I get discouraged now I think about them. They invested a part of themselves in me and I don’t want to let them down.”

Charlie was inspired by the team at Providence Heart. “Everybody was tops in the class,” he says. “I had a nurse named Kira. She was impressive – a straight shooter about what I needed to do to get well.” Charlie was so impressed that he worked to get an AED installed in his church. “After we had it put in, we got about 25 or 30 people who took a CPR course to know how to use it.”

An Unexpected Wake-Up Call

Jeff Van Hoy never thought it would happen to him. “It was a late evening in August. I thought I had indigestion. Heart disease runs in my family, but I never thought at 58 years old I would be affected. Because I was in good health.”

Jeff’s heart attack came as a wake-up call. He knew he needed to make big changes and, like many people after a heart attack, he was depressed. “I didn’t have the confidence I felt I needed.” At his doctor’s recommendation he decided to participate in cardiac rehab.

Cardiac rehab was a life changer, especially for Jeff’s diet. “I was surprised. I thought my diet was okay. But, in retrospect, I’m surprised at how bad it was.”

Jeff lost 30 pounds in twelve weeks. “With their coaching and classes, I totally changed my diet. I’m grateful that my wife was able to come to classes with me, because if both of us weren’t on board with the diet it would be very difficult. It got me back on track and gave me back my confidence.”





A Heart in Trouble

As a Hollywood lighting director, Daniel Ross lit the big ones – Jack Parr, Steve Allen, Groucho Marx and, for 15 years, Johnny Carson. Today, thanks to innovative technology that restored the effectiveness of his heart, he’s able to light up the dance floor with Marion, his wife of 70 years.

Daniel had a severely leaky heart valve that was allowing much of the blood in his heart to flow backward. Fluttering to compensate, his failing heart left him short of breath, fatigued, and lightheaded. According to Daniel, “I was facing hospice.”

Too old for open-heart surgery, Daniel’s only option was a brand new treatment available only at Providence Heart in Oregon. Using a catheter inserted through a vein in his leg, a team of surgeons and cardiologists repaired his leaky valve using tiny metal clips instead of sutures. Much less invasive than traditional surgery, this treatment had Daniel and Marion back on the dance floor in days.





A Heart that Lost Its Rhythm

Does the Fountain of Youth exist? After receiving a pacemaker, Cruz Perez thinks he’s found it. That’s why we do what we do at Providence Heart – to help people live their lives with energy and joy.

The longtime owner of a childcare business, Cruz’s left ventricle, the main pumping chamber of his heart, was in trouble. Stretched thin and losing its ability to pump, it was also beating out of rhythm. Without treatment it would threaten his life. “I was down all the time, because my heart was going weak,” he says.

To help Cruz get back up to speed, Providence Heart cardiologist Dr. Aly Rahimtoola prescribed a special pacemaker to synchronize his heart’s electrical system. This helped to reverse the stretching and loss of strength, immediately making Cruz feel better and preventing heart failure. “That helped me a lot,” laughs Cruz. “It got me going real quick. I run around with my kids. I go bowling. I go to birthdays.”





Reinventing Herself for Health

Sheila Koenig is an inspiration. Talking to her will remind you that you're never done learning and growing. And you just might get some tips on opera, mule teams, and astrophysics.

“Like most women, I’ve reinvented myself many times,” Sheila says. She means it. Over the years she’s worked in opera, the Girl Scouts and as mule-team packer for the Forest Service. So when she found out that she needed heart surgery, she was afraid it might slow her down. But it didn’t: “One day the surgeon has my heart in his hands. The next day they have me up walking. Amazing!”

After her care from Providence Heart, Sheila is more determined than ever to make the most of every day. “I’ve been learning about cosmology and astrophysics. I have the chance to learn about all kinds of things. It all happened because of the care I received. I’m lucky. Very lucky.”

