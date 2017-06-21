KGW Kids at Play presented by Shriners Hospitals for Children — Portland

With summer around the corner, KGW and Shriners Hospital for Children – Portland are teaming up to keep kids safe. Summer break and nice weather mean hours of playing outside and having fun with friends and family!

But summer is also known as “trauma season” among public health and medical professionals because unintentional deaths and serious injuries increase dramatically among children during these months.

KGW and Shriners Hospital for Children – Portland are presenting tips to help kids to stay safe this summer with Kids at Play.

Water

Drowning is the leading injury-related cause of death for children ages 1-4 and the third leading cause of injury-related death among children 19 and under.

•More than 60 percent of injuries from sports or recreation are related to diving accidents

•Do not allow anyone to dive into water less than 9 feet deep.

•Never allow anyone to dive into an above-ground pool.

•Always have your children wear a Coast Guard approved, properly-fitted life jacket while on a boat, around an open body of water or when participating in water sports.

Playground

The Centers for Disease Control reports that every year emergency departments treat more than 200,000 children ages 14 and younger for playground-related injuries.*

•Take your children to playgrounds with shock-absorbing surfaces.

•Remind kids to go down the slide one at a time and to wait until the slide is completely clear before taking their turn. Teach them to always sit facing forward with their legs straight in front of them. Insist they NEVER slide down headfirst!

Bicycles

Wear a helmet. Studies show that wearing a bike helmet reduces your risk of serious head and brain injury by 85%. Always wear a helmet approved by the American National Standards Institute.

•Make sure the helmet fits snugly but comfortably, and does not obstruct your vision.

•It should have a chin strap and buckles that stay securely fastened.

Dress appropriately. Avoid loose clothing and wear appropriate footwear. Never wear flip flops.

Supervise younger riders at all times. It is recommended that younger children ride only in enclosed areas — away from moving vehicles and traffic.





At Home

The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) recommends children be at least age 12 to operate a push mower; at least age 16 to operate a riding mower

•Keep children inside when lawn mowers are in use

In 2012, more than 136,000 children across the United States, including more than 67,000 children 4 and under, were injured due to a fire or burn and treated in emergency rooms.

•Teach kids to never play with matches, gasoline, lighter fluid or lighters. Make a habit of placing these items up and away from young children.

•Do not leave children unattended near grills, campfires, fire pits or bonfires. Always have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby whenever there is a burning fire.

Car Seat Safety for Road Trips

•Do not transfer your child to the next safety seat stage too early (for example, from a rear-facing seat to a forward-facing seat). Keep your child in each car seat stage until he or she outgrows the seat manufacturer's height and weight limits.

•Make sure that your child's safety seat is installed securely. You should not be able to move a safety seat more than one inch to the right, left, or forward if it is installed properly.

•Children younger than 13 years of age should always ride in the back seat. A child sitting in the front seat is at a much higher risk for injury or death in a crash — from both the force of impact and the force of the front-seat airbag deployment.

Shriners Hospitals for Children — Portland

3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd. Portland, OR 97239

503-241-5090

Visit website

About Shriners

Shriners Hospitals for Children — Portland is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, research and outstanding medical education. The Portland Shriners Hospital focuses on a wide range of pediatric orthopaedic conditions, from fractures to rare diseases and syndromes. We also provide expert cleft lip and palate care. All services are provided in a family-centered environment, regardless of the families' ability to pay.

© 2017 KGW-TV