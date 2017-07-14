Huddle Up raising scholarship money for Oregon kids

KGW is teaming up with Safeway, Albertsons, and The Harrington Family Foundation to improve access to higher education for low-income Oregon students. You can help by donating at the register next time you are at a participating Safeway or Albertsons store in Oregon!
The Harrington Family Foundation’s Oregon Community Quarterback Scholarship provides need-based scholarships to students seeking to study at an Oregon University or trade school. The purpose of the scholarship is to invest in local students who have made a difference in their local communities.
Every donation helps provide scholarships for local students!
For more, visit KGW.com/HuddleUp
