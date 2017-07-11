Rosko and dad, Michael. (Photo: MCACC via Facebook screenshot)

"It was not an easy decision, or one they took lightly," the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control wrote on Facebook as it told the story of 75-pound pit bull mix Rosko.

According to the shelter, Rosko's family was forced to being him to its Mesa shelter. His dad, Michael, and the rest of the family were moving out of state and were unable to take Rosko with them.

It was a hard decision for any family to make. But this heartbreaking story will have a happy ending.

MCACC got a call from Michael on Saturday saying he was living in Oregon and found a place that would let him keep Rosko.

"Michael called to let us know he was getting in his car and preparing to drive 18 hours to come get his beloved pet," MCACC wrote on Facebook.

Then the shelter remembered a flight by Wings of Rescue was taking animals to the Northwest and would be making a stop in Oregon.

So Rosko is joining 80 dogs and cats on a Tuesday flight, to what should be an emotional reunion for everyone.

Michael, according to MCACC, drove to Portland and spent the night eager to see his boy as soon as the plane lands.

