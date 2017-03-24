Dobby the giraffe doing better at Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo's new baby giraffe, Dobby, is showing great progress.

DENVER - If you've been wondering how the Denver Zoo's new baby giraffe is doing -- wait no more.

Dobby was born in early March as a bit of a surprise. The zoo says his mother, Kipele, was on birth control and they didn't know she was pregnant until recently.

Two days after he was born, the little guy had to get a plasma transfusion to help him fight infections and boost his immune system.



In Dobby’s most recent medical exam, the baby giraffe showed great progress, Denver Zoo said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

In less than a month, he’s gained more than 32 pounds and has grown five inches.

His blood work has also returned to normal.

Dobby was the first giraffe to be born at Denver Zoo since 2010.

