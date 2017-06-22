Deputy offers arm to help visually impaired woman across busy street

A Washington County deputy helps walk a visually-impaired woman across the street (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

BETHANY, Ore. – A Washington County deputy is receiving a lot of praise on social media after helping a woman in need on Thursday.

Sergeant Chad Martin was near Bethany Village when he ran into a woman who was lost and looking for a nearby store. Sgt. Martin learned the woman is visually impaired and had been given directions by several people but still wasn’t able to find the store.

So Sgt. Martin walked the woman to the store, and the when she was done shopping, “offered his arm and an escort across the parking lot and busy street," according to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Way to go, Sgt. Martin!

