Buy your own private Northwest island in Olympia

OLYMPIA - If your dream is to live on your own private island, we know someone who can make it come true.

“Dollar Island is just shy of four acres and it's got tons of old growth,” said real estate agent Courtney Drannon.

The island can be part of a package deal. The family who owns Dollar Island is also willing to part with a 1947 cottage on the shore of Olympia's Lake St. Clair.

“The cabin itself is just 800 feet. They kept a lot of the pine that is in the home. It's one bedroom, one bath, but it's got this nice open living space and dining space."

Of course the main selling point is right outside: an island just 100 yards away.

In one minute, by kayak or motorboat, you can leave your crazy life behind and strand yourself on your own heavily wooded sanctuary.

“There's deer that swim across from the mainland,” said Drannon.

The current owners let Boy Scouts use Dollar Island for retreats, where they can gather around an outdoor fire pit and tell ghost stories.There is also a rustic cabin here.

“It is pretty rustic,” Drennon agreed. “It's about 462 square feet. You've got lake views, territorial views. You've got dock space to fish and a wood burning stove in here.

For years it has been the only structure on the island. But it doesn't have to be that way.

“It's got a four bedroom septic installed, which is really rare on an island,” said Drannon. “So somebody could clear just a little bit of it and build their own home here.”

It's going to take somebody with an adventurous spirit, and maybe a desire -- since childhood -- to live the fairy tale life.

“I think the true fairy tale would be that somebody would use the timber, mill the wood, and build a home on the island with the trees that were already existing here,” said Drannon. “Kind of [like] Robinson Crusoe: use what's on your land.”

A Northwest sanctuary. An island -- almost untouched by man -- but just 25 miles from downtown Olympia.

“The great thing about it is it could be yours,” said Drannon. “This could be your island.”

