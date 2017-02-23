Adaptive tricycles give mobility to disabled

A nonprofit is giving adaptive tricycles to people in need (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- As a physical therapist, Kate Stribling spends most of her work days improving the movement of other people. However, she doesn't stop there.

Kate is the founder of the greater Portland chapter of AMBUCS, a national organization committed to improving the mobility of the disabled. Her chapter is focused on providing Amtrykes, an adaptive tricycle, to anyone who asks.

While Kate is focused on fundraising and gaining the support of local businesses, she says right now the biggest hurdle for her organization is recognition. She needs to get the word out that AMBUCS is ready and willing to help anyone in need of an adaptive trike.

If families or individuals want more info or are interested in applying for an Amtryke, they can contact the greater Portland chapter at pdxambucs@gmail.com or they can check out the Facebook page.

They currently have a GoFundMe campaign going to support adapted tricycles for differently abled individuals in our community. If people would like to donate, they can do so here, or by clicking the "donate" button on their Facebook page.

(© 2017 KGW)