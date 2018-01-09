KGW
Checking out the rides at the World of Speed Corvette show

McKinzie Roth, KGW 4:11 PM. PST January 09, 2018

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- The World of Speed just opened its new Corvette exhibit on Saturday with a whole new lineup of cars. We are going to check out the sweet rides.

You can find the exhibit at:

27490 SW 95th AVE
Wilsonville, OR 97070

