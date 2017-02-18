Wizard World Comic Con takes over Oregon Convention Center

Wizard World Comic Con back in Portland (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Get out your tricorders, lightsabers and superhero costumes— Wizard World Comic Con is back in Portland this weekend!

Featured guests include Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany and the Harry Potter movies' Matthew Lewis.

Comic Con is also taking people back to a simpler time, with some big names from classic TV shows including The Incredible Hulk.

“Everyone likes the Hulk,” said Lou Ferrigno, who played the big green guy with a short temper. “My whole life I've never had one person say to me they don't like the Hulk.”

Larry Wilcox will also be at Wizard World Comic Con. He played Officer Jon Baker on CHiPs.

“We have different generations of fans and it's kind of cool,” said Wilcox. “My wife says ‘how much blood are you going to get out of that turnip,’ and you know, I don't know but we'll milk it as long as we can!”

Wilcox, along with his CHiPs police partner, Erik Estrada and several other stars and exhibits will be at the Oregon Convention Center through Sunday. For more information, click here.

