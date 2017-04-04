Wild Ride Brewing releases Peanut Butter Porter

Wild Ride Brew (Photo: Wild Ride Brewery)

Redmond, Oregon’s Wild Ride Brewing had a release party Tuesday night from at the Civic Taproom and Bottle Shop in Southwest Portland.

The celebration is in honor of Wild Ride’s releasing of their Peanut Butter Porter and Electrifly IPA in six-packs. Brian McFayden went to the Civic Taproom to get a taste of the newly released beer and to also chat up attendees and folks from Wild Ride Brewing.

The Civic Taproom and Bottle Shop features 22 rotating taps and is located at 621 SW 19th Ave, right across the street from Providence Park. The Taproom, is open every day from noon until midnight.



© 2017 KGW-TV