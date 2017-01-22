WATCH: 'SNL' sends off Obama with 'To Sir With Love'

Sasheer Zamata and Cecily Strong during the 'To Sir with Love. song (Photo: Will Heath, NBC)

It was a serious moment for sure with some slight humor, because after all it is Saturday Night Live.

There was nothing fancy to it: Cecily Strong started out singing To Sir With Love as President Obama's photo was projected onto the background. Then, Sasheer Zamata joined her.

The song is from the 1967 movie by the same title that starred Sidney Poitier. In it, he plays a young teacher assigned to teach at a run-down high school in London's working-class east side where he faces challenges that many inner-city teachers face. The theme song was a hit for singer Lulu.

At the end of SNL's number, Strong and Zamata held up a gift for the outgoing president: A coffee mug that reads "World's Greatest President."

As they close the set, Zamata quickly adds, with a hopeful smile: "Don't go."

WATCH: 'SNL's' Obama sendoff: 'To Sir With Love'

Aziz Ansari blasts Trump, casual racism in 'SNL' monologue

“Yesterday, Trump was inaugurated, today an entire gender protested against him.”

Aziz Ansari didn't pull any punches when he took the stage on this week's Saturday Night Live, a day and a half after Donald Trump was inaugurated as President. “Pretty cool to know though that he’s probably at home right now watching a brown guy making fun of him," the Master of None star said, referring to Trump's history of tweeting his own reviews of SNL when the show features him.

Ansari suggested that you can't paint all of Trump's supporters with the same brush, comparing them to Chris Brown fans who are "just there for the tunes."

"Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics," Ansari added. "'Make America great again' is his These Hoes Ain't Loyal.”

The host also directed his monologue at a "new group" he called the "lowercase kkk." A "kind of casual white supremacy."

"You gotta go back to pretending (you aren't racist)," he joked. He then implored Trump to make a speech condemning the “lowercase kkk.” “Don’t tweet about me or the show being lame."

Ansari ended his monologue on a hopeful note for those scared by the Trump presidency.

“Change doesn’t come from presidents. Change comes from large groups of angry people. And if Day One is any indication, you are part of the largest group of angry people I’ve ever seen.”

WATCH: Aziz Ansari 'SNL' monologue

On 'SNL' even Putin makes fun of Trump's Inauguration crowds

The day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, Saturday Night Live opened not with Alec Baldwin's lip-pursing impression of Trump, but with a shirtless Beck Bennett as Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the American people.

"Relax. I got this. Putin's going to make everything OK."

After joking that he wouldn't let anything bad happen to the United states ("it's the most expensive thing we've ever bought"), Bennett as Putin addressed Donald Trump, bringing up the size of the Inauguration crowds, which has already been a hot topic with Trump and his press secretary Sean Spicer.

"I'm glad to see so many people turned up to your inauguration," he said, showing a photo of huge crowds in Washington, D.C.

"Oh wait, that's the Women's March!" he cried as the audience cheered. "This is the inauguration," he added, and the photo changed to the sparser crowds from Friday. See the clip below.

Also in the cold open, Kate McKinnon showed up as a "happy" Russian woman, terrifyingly reading a prepared statement about how great life is for women in Russia. Later in the sketch she reappeared behind Putin, wearing the same pink hat many donned during the Women's March.

WATCH: Vladimir Putin cold open on 'SNL'

