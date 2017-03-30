The famous Unipiper. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Unipiper has a brand new beer!

Brian Kidd, also known as “The Unipiper,” teamed up with Rogue Ales & Spirits for their 3rd collaborative brewed beer. KGW’s Brian McFayden went to Rogue’s Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery for the Star Wars themed pouring of the “Uniporter” and to chat all things uni-beer and bagpipes with Brian Kidd and Rogue brewer Danny Connors.

The UniPorter is brewed with peat smoked malts, in a bold, full-flavored porter with a touch of smoke to round out the palate. Previous Collaborations between Kidd and Rogue are the UnipIPA, a habanero infused IPA, and the Pickled Piper, a kettle-soured cucumber gose.

