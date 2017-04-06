Travel guru Rick Steves donates housing complex

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State settles with family of abused child
-
Firefighters injured in fire truck crash
-
Woman's car stolen with dog inside
-
My Videolicious Video
-
Tiny homes open
-
Lents to city: Take action on homeless crisis
-
Tacoma man and red light ticket mistery
-
Iranian woman held at PDX still in custody
-
Ridgefield prepares for casino opening
-
KGW Archive: Deadly tornado hits Vancouver in 1972
More Stories
-
Trump says missile strike on Syria was 'vital' for…Apr. 6, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
-
Syria's civil war: A look at how we got to this pointApr. 6, 2017, 8:34 p.m.
-
Right 2 Dream Too, city agree on move to new locationApr. 6, 2017, 12:37 p.m.