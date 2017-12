(Photo: The Wiggle Room/Facebook)

Most kiddos are on holiday break and need to burn off some serious energy!

We are heading to a toddler dance party at The Wiggle Room. Micah and Me will be playing some fun music to get the party started! We hear “The Hokey Pokey” is usually the biggest hit and gets everyone in the mood to dance.

BONUS: There also will be pizza and beer for the adults.

© 2017 KGW-TV