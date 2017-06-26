Then and Now: Harry Potter stars from the Sorcerer's Stone to today

NEW YORK: Daniel Radcliffe (R), who plays Harry Potter, Emma Watson (C), who plays Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Weasley, smile before the premier of "Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban" at Radio City in New York 23 May 2004. (Photo: DON EMMERT, 2004 AFP)

HOGWARTS - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone first graced British bookshelves on this day, June 26, 20 years ago.

In 1997, we were first introduced to the wizarding world, a realm of muggles and witches and wizards, of wands and Hogwarts and Diagon Alley.

The first book, known in the United States as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, was released as a movie in 2001.

The world was introduced to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Ron Weasley (Rubert Grint) and all the literary characters on the big screen for the first time.

For those of us who are Harry Potter fans, we were blessed to see these actors and actresses blossom from pre-pubescent pre-teens to fully grown adults from 2001 until 2011.

Bless them for growing into even more beautiful (and less awkward) people over the past two decades.

Let's just say, puberty is a magical thing. (We're looking at you, Neville Longbottom).

Happy 20th Birthday, Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Here's a look back at the stars of the film series from 2001 until today.

Draco Malfoy (played by Tom Felton)

Dudley Dursley (played by Harry Melling)

Seamus Finnegan (played by Devon Murray)

Hermione Granger (played by Emma Watson)

Ron Weasley (played by Rupert Grint)

Ginny Weasley (played by Bonnie Wright)

Fred and George Weasley (played by James and Oliver Phelps)

Harry Potter (played by Daniel Radcliffe)

Neville Longbottom (played by Matthew Lewis)

There's a reason why the phrase "Longbottom-ed so hard" is used in popular culture today.

Thank you, Matthew Lewis. Thank you.

