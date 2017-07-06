Tigard woman to appear on NBC's 'Hollywood Game Night'

Tigard's Amy Ramsey, left, appears on 'Hollywood Game Night' on Thursday, July 6, 2017, on NBC. (Photo: Amy Ramsey)

TIGARD, Ore. -- A Tigard woman will appear on NBC's "Hollywood Game Night" on Thursday night.

Amy Ramsey will compete on the show with three cast members from the NBC sitcom "Superstore."

"Hollywood Game Night," currently in its fifth season, is hosted by Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch. The series takes two contestants out of their normal, everyday lives and places them on opposing teams comprised of celebrities. The teams play games against each other in a "cocktail-party atmosphere" with the chance of winning up to $25,000.

Ramsey filmed for the show over a three-day stretch in October.

PHOTOS: Tigard woman competes on 'Hollywood Game Night'

VIDEO: Watch the promo for Thursday night's episode

© 2017 KGW-TV