Top Stories Sunrise: 7-17-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harvey's comedy club closing
-
Good samaritans save little boy's life
-
Aurora Borealis could be in view Sunday night in northern Oregon
-
Man accused of Muslim hate crime in court
-
Major quake would destroy Burnside Bridge
-
Double homicide in Vancouver
-
Truck overturns, spilling slime eels on highway
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
Del Rio elementary school teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with a student
-
KGW Live Show Stream
More Stories
-
Longtime Portland comedy club Harvey's closes its doorsJul 16, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
-
Oregon rooftop solar tax credit expiring, rebates shrinkingJul 17, 2017, 9:19 a.m.
-
Bystanders rescue 4-year-old boy from drowningJul 16, 2017, 5:22 p.m.