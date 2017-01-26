Portland Int'l Auto Show starts today

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officers and protesters clash in downtown Portland
-
Low income families facing rent hike
-
sanctuary cities face losing federal money
-
Political fight gets woman kicked off plane
-
Storms slow gran, stack up ships on Columbia
-
Merkley uses inauguration photos during hearing
-
NBC's Grimm wraps up final day on set
-
Man arrested at protest says it was a mistake
-
Officer, guest injured in hotel fire
-
KGW Live Show Stream
More Stories
-
14 taken into custody during protests throughout PortlandJan 25, 2017, 8:54 a.m.
-
Portland police officer rescues person from burning…Jan 25, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
-
PPS adds extra school day to make up for snow daysJan 26, 2017, 5:43 a.m.