Out and About: Oregon State Fair Segment 1

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: HTC Runner steals truck, hits woman
-
Brookings under level one evacuation alert due to wildfire
-
Safe solar eclipse glasses selling out
-
Police make arrests at "problem house"
-
Local ties to harvey's destruction
-
Rare oil found to increase intelligence - The Deal Guy
-
Portland woman remembers katrina
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 8-28-17
-
KGW Live Show Stream
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 8-27-17
More Stories
-
Portland families struggle to help loved ones in…Aug 28, 2017, 1:08 a.m.
-
For Portland chef, Harvey images evoke Katrina memoriesAug 27, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Mandatory evacuation for Sienna PlantationAug 25, 2017, 5:44 p.m.