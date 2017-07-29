KGW viewer birthdays, July 29

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Accused Portland attacked deported 20 times
-
Fire destroys Washougal business
-
Verify: How many eclipse visitors will be in Oregon?
-
Police searching for Lowe's hit-and-run driver
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Suspect admits to starting fire, court docs say
-
Idaho woman witnesses man chased by a bear
-
Here's how to watch the solar eclipse safely to prevent eclipse blindness
-
Raw: Drone video of fire near Port of Camas-Washougal
-
KGW evening forecast 7-28-17
More Stories
-
Man hit by car during theft getaway at Vancouver Lowe'sJul 28, 2017, 11:22 p.m.
-
Large commercial fire put out near Port of…Jul 28, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
-
Person shot in North Portland; suspect charged with assaultJul 28, 2017, 10:36 p.m.