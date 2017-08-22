KGW viewer birthdays: 8-22-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Total solar eclipse stuns Salem area
-
Traffic a total mess heading north on I-5
-
Total solar eclipse over Silverton
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Lincoln City still hoping for eclipse influx
-
Post-eclipse traffic leads to missed flights
-
Path of April 8, 2024 solar eclipse
-
Safe solar eclipse glasses selling out
-
Milli Fire grows to 10,500 acres
-
Alaska Airlines passengers see eclipse first
More Stories
-
Eclipse traffic delays departures for tired travelersAug 21, 2017, 10:20 p.m.
-
Solar eclipse a huge success in Salem, officials sayAug 21, 2017, 11:04 p.m.
-
USS John McCain: Remains of sailors foundAug 22, 2017, 4:24 a.m.