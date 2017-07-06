KGW viewer birthdays: 7-6-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child
-
Firefighters injured battling house fire
-
Man stabbed at Pioneer Courthouse Square
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
$5M transportation bill passes Oregon House
-
Police kill gunman in Hillsboro
-
Skamania County sheriff warns Gorge hikers
-
Photo could offer answers about Amelia Earhart's disappearance
-
Fireworks ignite, destroy pickup in Gearhart
-
Dog rescue offers misunderstood mutts a second chance
More Stories
-
Home Depot employee says he was fired for helping childJul. 5, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rouses slumbering Montana residentsJul. 6, 2017, 2:22 a.m.
-
Man stabbed at Pioneer Courthouse Square; suspect in custodyJul. 5, 2017, 11:23 p.m.