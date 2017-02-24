KGW viewer birthdays: 2-24-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
KGW forecast 11 p.m. 2-23-17
-
West Linn cop on leave over Facebook posts
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 2-24-17
-
deputies confiscate meth, heroin from 2 homes
-
Bill would toughen laws protecting guide dogs
-
White House on legal recreational pot
-
NW Children's theater fights property sale
-
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out
-
Officers justified in Christmas night shooting
More Stories
-
Snow showers but chance of accumulation slim in…Feb 23, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
Oregon City crews dealing with several landslidesFeb 24, 2017, 6:49 a.m.
-
Legal pot businesses struggle to compete with black marketFeb 23, 2017, 1:31 p.m.