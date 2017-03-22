Five ways to save cash on Spring Cleaning

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Jerome Kersey's legacy honored at Blazers game
-
Oregon City family searching for daughter who fled
-
Grand jury finds shooting of teen justified
-
Complaints about questionable hotel rates
-
High river levels cause dangers on the water
-
The Deal Guy: Best pillow ever
-
Neighbors voice anger over homeless camp
-
Search for suspect after violent burglary
-
KGW Evening forecast 3-21-17
More Stories
-
Neighbors voice anger over N. Portland homeless campMar 22, 2017, 12:35 a.m.
-
Grand jury finds officer justified in shooting,…Mar 21, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
-
With eclipse in view, some hotels canceling…Mar 21, 2017, 2:38 p.m.