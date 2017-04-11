Five foods that can make you feel happier

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Crane lifts tree in LO
-
Video shows passenger dragged off flight
-
Tigard man dies at hospital after hit by tree limb
-
Family says dog was returned to wrong owner
-
Eugene bans dogs in downtown core
-
Police settle over being filmed
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
Se pdx crash
-
Video shows man forcibly removed from United flight
-
Peeping tom
More Stories
-
United CEO doubles down, backs employees, says flier…Apr 11, 2017, 6:15 a.m.
-
We tried Google's new fact-check filter on the…Apr 10, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
-
Pit bull attacks Chihuahua mix near Springwater TrailApr 11, 2017, 8:07 a.m.